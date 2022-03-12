Hungry Diamond – Prayer For Bread (Album – Castle Of Dreams)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This is the second work…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is the second work by the Russian band Hungry For Bread. It seems that the work is based upon a previous recording they discovered accidentally. It’s a single piece of twenty minutes.
Content: Just as for the previous album the composition invites the listener to embark on a sonic trip, which this time is mainly animated by metallic noises. I also noticed Industrial guitar playing and field recordings while drones are resonating in the last part of the track.
+ + + : I like the obscure side of the composition, which has a visual strength. The track is progressively evolving, but I especially will remember the impressive, blasting sound treatments.
– – – : Just as for “Songs For The King” this new work is interesting, but missing a true apotheosis.
Conclusion: Hungry Diamond confirms its Industrial/Ambient approach with some extra personal elements on top.
Best songs: “Prayer For Bread”.
Rate: 6½.
