Hungry Diamond – Prayer For Bread (Album – Castle Of Dreams)

March 12, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual, Experimental.   Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This is the second work…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual, Experimental.  

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the second work by the Russian band Hungry For Bread. It seems that the work is based upon a previous recording they discovered accidentally. It’s a single piece of twenty minutes. 

Content: Just as for the previous album the composition invites the listener to embark on a sonic trip, which this time is mainly animated by metallic noises. I also noticed Industrial guitar playing and field recordings while drones are resonating in the last part of the track.

+ + + : I like the obscure side of the composition, which has a visual strength. The track is progressively evolving, but I especially will remember the impressive, blasting sound treatments.

– – – : Just as for “Songs For The King” this new work is interesting, but missing a true apotheosis.

Conclusion:  Hungry Diamond confirms its Industrial/Ambient approach with some extra personal elements on top.

Best songs: “Prayer For Bread”.

Rate: 6½.

Label: www.facebook.com/codmusicdistro


