Ierophania – Book Of Memories II: Golgotha (2006-2007) (Album – Castle Of Dreams)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Cinematic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: “Golgotha” is the second opus in the…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: “Golgotha” is the second opus in the “Book Of Memories”-series. It’s a way to (re)discover this Russian project featuring nine songs composed/performed between 2006 & 2007.
Content: The first and last track are studio compositions while all the other tracks are taken from live performances. The opening piece is driven by the Industrial side of the project while mixed with a kind of liturgical chant. The live recordings reinforce the Industrial spirit of the band, revealing an extremely cold and sterile sound. Passages are reminding me to the ominous sphere created by Last Few Days.
+ + + : Ierophania empowers its Industrial side by their live recordings. I like the metallic noises and percussion. The work also reveals an interesting diversity between this ‘typical’ Industrial format and a more explicit Cinematic style.
– – – : The live spirit is not exactly coming through, but I can imagine the songs were recorded right from the mixing desk.
Conclusion: Extreme Industrial with a strong retro feeling.
Best songs: “Mobilization – Live 28.11.2006”, “Golgotha”, “Brutal Ejaculation – Live 18.08.2007”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Ierophania
