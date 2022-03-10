Ierophania – Book Of Memories II: Golgotha (2006-2007) (Album – Castle Of Dreams)

March 10, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Cinematic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info:  “Golgotha” is the second opus in the…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info:  “Golgotha” is the second opus in the “Book Of Memories”-series. It’s a way to (re)discover this Russian project featuring nine songs composed/performed between 2006 & 2007.

Content: The first and last track are studio compositions while all the other tracks are taken from live performances. The opening piece is driven by the Industrial side of the project while mixed with a kind of liturgical chant. The live recordings reinforce the Industrial spirit of the band, revealing an extremely cold and sterile sound. Passages are reminding me to the ominous sphere created by Last Few Days.

+ + + : Ierophania empowers its Industrial side by their live recordings. I like the metallic noises and percussion. The work also reveals an interesting diversity between this ‘typical’ Industrial format and a more explicit Cinematic style.

– – – : The live spirit is not exactly coming through, but I can imagine the songs were recorded right from the mixing desk.

Conclusion: Extreme Industrial with a strong retro feeling.

Best songs: “Mobilization – Live 28.11.2006”, “Golgotha”, “Brutal Ejaculation – Live 18.08.2007”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Ierophania

Label: www.facebook.com/codmusicdistro


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album 'A crack on the wall' on Wave Records

Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album ‘A crack on the wall’ on Wave Records

March 9, 2022 bernard
Ex-Psychic TV bassist Alice Genese and Shaune Pony Heath form Ov Stars and prepare a debut EP 'Tuesdays'

Ex-Psychic TV bassist Alice Genese and Shaune Pony Heath form Ov Stars and prepare debut EP ‘Tuesdays’

March 9, 2022 bernard
Dark electro act Human Vault launches remix-album 'Carnal Motives'

Dark electro act Human Vault launches remix-album ‘Carnal Motives’

March 9, 2022 bernard
Mexican post-punk act Schrödinger back with mini live album 'Live from Hell'

Mexican post-punk act Schrödinger back with mini live album ‘Live from Hell’

March 8, 2022 bernard
The Spiritual Bat offers first MCD from new album

The Spiritual Bat offers first MCD from new album

March 8, 2022 bernard