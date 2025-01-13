Pseudo Code drops hidden gems with ‘Light / Live’ LP release

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via the Belgian label je m’en fish on January 24th is “Light / Live“, a compilation of early material from the minimal wave act Pseudo Code. The LP comes in a limited edition of 100 copies on heavy 180 g vinyl in two versions, a white marbled with red splatters one, and a white marbled and red center blob one.

“Light” as side A is a re-release of the EP titled as such, recorded and mixed in 1980 and 1981. The “Live” B-side is an unreleased recording of the live set Pseudo Code performed at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels on the 10th of June 1981, next to Zev’, Blurt and Tuxedomoon.

<a href="https://jemenfish.bandcamp.com/album/pseudo-code-light-live">Pseudo Code – Light/Live by Pseudo Code</a>

About Pseudo Code

Pseudo Code was a Belgian electronic and experimental band active from 1979 to 1982, comprising Alain Neffe, Xavier Stenmans, and Guy-Marc Hinant. Alain Neffe is also the head of the Insane Music label. The project described itself as ‘potlatch music’, focusing on expression and improvisation, fluctuating between minimal wave, industrial, experimental, and other styles.

Below are some videos from the band.

