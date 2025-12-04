Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Uchylak’s “Zimna Gmina” is the new digital album from Wrocław-based producer Łukasz Bejnar, released via The Polish label Ubocze Records. It is available now as a pre-order on Bandcamp offering one advance track (“Zbiorkoma”) and is scheduled for full digital release on 2 January 2026.

The label describes the new album as an excursion into a “cold commune” that exists on the map only nominally but is sustained in a zone between memory and dream.

<a href="https://chlk1.bandcamp.com/album/zimna-gmina" rel="noopener">ZIMNA GMINA by UCHYLAK</a>

Below is the video for “Zbiorkoma”.

About Uchylak

Uchylak is the main recording alias of Wrocław-based producer Łukasz Bejnar, who works across lofi wave, shitwave, techno, IDM and experimental electronics. Bejnar has used several monikers over the years, including also Ścinki and chlk. He is responsible for a large part of the Ubocze Records catalogue, which operates as a micro-label for experimental electronic scenes and related sound work.

Uchylak appeared around 2020 with digital releases such as “Pokątne życie krasnali” and “wyrzuty”. The 2021 album “Bartoszowicki kult śmieci” followed on 1 March 2021 in both CDr and digital formats. Subsequent albums included “ASTRALIA” (2022) and “Szmelc”, both presented as collections of home-recorded and archive material. The album “Szrot”, released on 13 February 2024, introduced more drum and bass and abstract elements.

Later releases included “Zwierzenia kondensatora” and “Pożegnanie z działką”, as well as the 2025 digital EP “Baboki”.

By late 2025, Uchylak’s work forms a central strand within Ubocze Records, connecting solo releases with label-curated compilations and collaborations.

