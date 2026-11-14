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Gothic rock act Corlyx has released a new single, “Die Young,” featuring guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite of The Mission, Tricky and Peter Murphy, out now via Out Of Line Music with an official video directed by singer Caitlin Stokes.

Corlyx formed in Los Angeles and now operates between the UK and Turin, built around Stokes on vocals, guitarist and producer Brandon Ashley, bassist Davide Rocco and drummer Flow Toulman. On “Die Young,” Stokes sings about machines, manufactured disease and a generation frightened by a collapsing future, while Thwaite layers flamenco-style acoustic guitar, inspired by John McGeoch, against the band’s electric rhythms.

Thwaite recalls how the collaboration came together: “When Caitlin invited me to record some guitar ideas…in its demo stage, I was struck by the energy of the song and its post-punk atmosphere. Looking forward to hearing it on the dancefloor!”

“Die Young” introduces The Crimson Tapes, Corlyx’s forthcoming thirteen-track album, due 19 March 2027 through Out Of Line Music. It follows 2025’s “Purple Pain.”

“Die Young” is available to stream now via Out Of Line Music.

About Corlyx

The band works across gothic rock, dark wave and death pop, with Stokes writing and directing much of its visual side alongside Ashley’s production. Corlyx’s catalogue includes the singles “Kill Cave” featuring Suzi Sabotage, “Wasted And Alone,” “Zombie Kid” and the 2025 album “Purple Pain,” released through Out Of Line Music. “Die Young,” released in 2026, introduces the follow-up album, The Crimson Tapes, due 19 March 2027.

Thwaite, who guests on guitar for “Die Young,” is an English musician born in Birmingham in 1965 who has recorded and toured with UK gothic rock band The Mission across multiple studio albums, served as touring and recording guitarist for trip hop artist Tricky, and worked extensively with Bauhaus vocalist Peter Murphy. He also recorded with Primitive Race and PIG on Metropolis Records, released solo material as MGT, and in 2025 formed the post-punk band Sevendials with Chris Connelly and Paul Ferguson of Killing Joke.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com