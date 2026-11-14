November 14, 2026

Corlyx and Mark Gemini Thwaite release new single ‘Die Young’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 14, 2026

Corlyx releases new single “Die Young” featuring Mark Gemini Thwaite via Out Of Line Music, introducing the album “The Crimson Tapes,” due 19 March 2027.

Corlyx, band behind the single "Die Young"
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Gothic rock act Corlyx has released a new single, “Die Young,” featuring guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite of The Mission, Tricky and Peter Murphy, out now via Out Of Line Music with an official video directed by singer Caitlin Stokes.

Related newsCorlyx release 'Die Young' feat. Mark Gemini Thwaite, open 'The Crimson Tapes' pre-order

Corlyx formed in Los Angeles and now operates between the UK and Turin, built around Stokes on vocals, guitarist and producer Brandon Ashley, bassist Davide Rocco and drummer Flow Toulman. On “Die Young,” Stokes sings about machines, manufactured disease and a generation frightened by a collapsing future, while Thwaite layers flamenco-style acoustic guitar, inspired by John McGeoch, against the band’s electric rhythms.

Thwaite recalls how the collaboration came together: “When Caitlin invited me to record some guitar ideas…in its demo stage, I was struck by the energy of the song and its post-punk atmosphere. Looking forward to hearing it on the dancefloor!”

“Die Young” introduces The Crimson Tapes, Corlyx’s forthcoming thirteen-track album, due 19 March 2027 through Out Of Line Music. It follows 2025’s “Purple Pain.”

“Die Young” is available to stream now via Out Of Line Music.

About Corlyx

The band works across gothic rock, dark wave and death pop, with Stokes writing and directing much of its visual side alongside Ashley’s production. Corlyx’s catalogue includes the singles “Kill Cave” featuring Suzi Sabotage, “Wasted And Alone,” “Zombie Kid” and the 2025 album “Purple Pain,” released through Out Of Line Music. “Die Young,” released in 2026, introduces the follow-up album, The Crimson Tapes, due 19 March 2027.

Thwaite, who guests on guitar for “Die Young,” is an English musician born in Birmingham in 1965 who has recorded and toured with UK gothic rock band The Mission across multiple studio albums, served as touring and recording guitarist for trip hop artist Tricky, and worked extensively with Bauhaus vocalist Peter Murphy. He also recorded with Primitive Race and PIG on Metropolis Records, released solo material as MGT, and in 2025 formed the post-punk band Sevendials with Chris Connelly and Paul Ferguson of Killing Joke.

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