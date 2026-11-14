Deathday returns with new single ‘Hungry Ghosts’

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Los Angeles dark wave duo Deathday has released its first new single in more than a decade, “Hungry Ghosts,” out on Bandcamp on 13 November 2026. The track is the first preview of an upcoming album, “Sans Soleil.”

Deathday, the project of brothers Alex and Giovanni Guillén, recorded “Hungry Ghosts” with producer Matia Simovich at Infinite Power Studios in Los Angeles, with additional recording at The Doppelgänger. Giovanni Guillén sings and plays guitar and bass VI on the track; Alex Guillén handles production, recording and programming alongside Simovich, who also mixed it. Josh Bonati mastered the single.

<a href="https://deathday.bandcamp.com/track/hungry-ghosts" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hungry Ghosts by Deathday</a>

The track grew out of a reversed instrumental loop that became its backbone, an approach the band ties to surrealist touchstones such as Jean Cocteau, Ingmar Bergman and David Lynch. Giovanni Guillén explains: “We write a lot from the unconscious, surrealist perspective of a person, place, or atmosphere. Characters that aren’t all there. Realities that shift and turn.”

“Hungry Ghosts” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and via streaming services.

About Deathday

Deathday, formerly known as Deathday Party, is a Los Angeles post-punk and dark wave band formed in Santa Ana, California, in 2008 by brothers Alex and Giovanni Guillén. The pair made their live debut at The Smell in Los Angeles that September, performing as a duo with a drum machine before later expanding to a trio.

The band’s self-titled debut album, “Deathday,” followed in March 2012 on Sweating Tapes and the French label Desire, after the French label had asked the group to expand an earlier self-released EP, “Ghost Pains” (2010), into a full-length. A split EP with Bestial Mouths and the “No Future” EP, both also on Sweating Tapes and Desire, followed in 2013.

Deathday went on hiatus after that run of releases, with Alex Guillén working primarily as a DJ, producer and film composer. “Hungry Ghosts,” released 13 November 2026, marks the band’s return and the first single from the forthcoming album “Sans Soleil.”

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com