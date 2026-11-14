November 14, 2026

Boustrophedon releases debut album ‘pathOS’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 14, 2026

Boustrophedon releases debut album “pathOS” on Bandcamp, 13 November 2026, mixing industrial, EBM and post-punk from Los Angeles.

Boustrophedon, industrial project behind the album "pathOS"
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Los Angeles industrial project Boustrophedon has released its debut full-length album, “pathOS,” on Bandcamp on 13 November 2026. The ten-track record leans into EBM and industrial, pulling the project’s machinery toward the muscular electronic sound of acts like DAF and Front 242.

Boustrophedon is the solo project of a musician going by Alex, who conceived it in Syracuse, New York before relocating to Los Angeles. The move pushed the project’s sound away from its earlier gothic rock inclinations and toward the heavier electronic body music heard on “pathOS.”

The album’s ten tracks are “SIM.biont,” “Cold Steel,” “BDPF,” “–git-purged,” “Circuits Keep Historical Precipitates,” “Bathic Zone,” “L1mb0” featuring Æon Presley, “A Moratorium,” “Cult.Tech.” and “4RR34R5.” Across the record, Alex takes aim at social media, online dating and artificial intelligence as everyday sources of alienation.

On the track “SIM.biont,” Alex turns that same scrutiny on the underground scene itself, saying: “SIM.biont is a bit of us taking the piss out of ourselves. We see stagnation and saturation in much of the underground/dark scenes that have risen up, but we’re trying not to add to the heap. Key word, trying.”

“pathOS” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About Boustrophedon

Before the move to Los Angeles, Boustrophedon leaned closer to gothic rock and post-punk; the relocation brought a harder, EBM-indebted electronic sound to the foreground. The project built up to its debut full-length through a run of EPs and singles on Bandcamp, including “Syndrome X,” “The Colossus,” “Raison D’etre / Cold Steel,” the remix collection “WINTER // STEEL” and the “SIM.biont” demo, followed by the standalone single “L1mb0” featuring Æon Presley.

“pathOS,” released 13 November 2026, gathers that material’s themes of alienation and surveillance into the project’s first full-length statement.

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