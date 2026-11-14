John X Belmonte releases single ‘A Sky Full of Black Stars’

John X Belmonte releases the darkwave single “A Sky Full of Black Stars” and its video, out 12 November 2026 on Bandcamp.

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New York City darkwave artist John X Belmonte has released a new single, “A Sky Full of Black Stars,” on Bandcamp on 12 November 2026, alongside an official video.

The track opens on hushed, howling textures over a synth bassline before church bells and a breakdown lead into a deep, gospel-inflected vocal rise. Belmonte’s lyrics turn on the idea that two people can share a world while perceiving it in entirely different ways.

<a href="https://johnxbelmonte.bandcamp.com/track/a-sky-full-of-black-stars" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A Sky Full of Black Stars by John X Belmonte</a>

The video sets Belmonte’s black-clad cast in a candlelit bar, intercut with bare branches, faceted black stars and a procession of dark cars moving through the city at night.

Belmonte sums up the song’s title plainly, admitting: “What does it mean? I’m not totally sure myself. Something like: where some people see darkness, a void, nothing at all – others (like me) see a sky full of black stars.”

“A Sky Full of Black Stars” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About John X Belmonte

John X Belmonte is an independent dark wave, goth and synth goth artist based in New York City. His catalogue of singles includes “Visitation,” “Her Curse,” “Beautiful Night,” “Cassandra,” “My Kind,” “Before My Eyes,” “Monomania,” “He Visits Her Grave” and “Golden Lore,” alongside the demo album “Turn On The Darklight.”

“A Sky Full of Black Stars,” released 12 November 2026, continues Belmonte’s run of singles exploring mortality, dreams and romantic longing against a backdrop of synth-driven dark wave.

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