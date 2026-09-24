Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

With Hor-Cheret, we welcome a new project presented as a collaboration between members of Vortex, Nam-Khar, and Delta Komplex, complemented by a few more artists. The project’s name alludes to Horus, the child of Isis and Osiris in Egyptian mythology. With an album title referring to an ancient nomadic law of hospitality, Hor-Cheret offers an intriguing metaphor and, in my view, a critical perspective on today’s world.

It certainly offers food for thought, but above all, this is music to be discovered. From the very first notes, a distinct Ritual influence emerges through the percussion and the use of traditional acoustic instruments. While the percussion reinforces the album’s ritualistic character, the listener gradually discovers a dark atmosphere shaped by deep sound waves. Elements of Dark-Ambient and Industrial music are clearly present. An Ethereal female voice occasionally takes on a narrative role while simultaneously enhancing the sense of mysticism. The male voice also serves a narrative function, while some of the lyrics possess a distinctly poetic quality.

This is a superbly crafted album in a genre that suffers from a lack of quality projects and inconsistent production standards. Hor-Cheret’s debut is a release to be savored and cherished. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “In The Shadow Ov Power”:

<a href="https://dunkelheitprod.bandcamp.com/track/in-the-shadow-ov-power" target="_blank" rel="noopener">In The Shadow Ov Power by HOR-CHERET</a>

About Hor-Cheret

Hor-Cheret is a new collaborative project pairing members of Vortex, Nam-Khar and Delta Komplex with additional contributors, presented on Dunkelheit Produktionen. Its name references Horus, the child of Isis and Osiris in Egyptian mythology. Nam-Khar is the ritual ambient project of Romanian musician Konchog Gyaltsen, active since 2009, previously paired with Vortex on “Nag-Hammadi” in 2022 and “The Sarajevo Spiral” in 2024. Delta Komplex is a German electronic band founded in 2019 around Minu-Schirin Samimi and Tufana, known for the 2022 album “Veils”. “Nanawatai”, Hor-Cheret’s debut album, was released on 7 November 2025 in a limited handnumbered digipak edition.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com