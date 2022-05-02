Nam-Khar & Vortex – Nag-Hammadi (Album – Winter-Light)
Genre/Influences: Tribal, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Two recognized projects from the German Dark-Ambient/Ritual scene…
Genre/Influences: Tribal, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Two recognized projects from the German Dark-Ambient/Ritual scene joined hands for this conceptual work inspired by the famous Nag Hammadi scriptures. The concept has been adapted into eight cuts.
Content: “Nag-Hammadi” is mainly driven by slow Tribal percussion recovered with obscure sound atmospheres. You’ll notice passages with ghost-like whispering vocals. A few parts are only into Dark-Ambient featuring field recordings.
+ + + : This album reflects certain minimalism and the Tribal approach reminds me to Rapoon. I think it’s not a coincidence that Robin Storey did the mastering of the work. I like the slow cadence of the Tribal percussion, but I especially like the way the tracks have been progressively built up. The few whispering vocals inject an obscure, haunting, and ominous sensation.
– – – : Even if the tracks have been progressively built up some passages are just a bit too long during.
Conclusion: “Nag-Hammadi” sounds like a fully accomplished work between two artists. I hope this is not just an occasional project which has released a one-time production.
Best songs: “The Temptation”, “The Gospel Of Thunder”, “The Gospel Of Thomas”, “The Dancing Flame”.
Rate: 8.
Artists: www.facebook.com/Nam-khar-115680475169685 / www.facebook.com/Vortex.music.official/
Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1
