Hermidgets releases dark synthpop single ‘Like Moths’

Hermidgets, the anonymous Italian dark synthpop project, has released “Like Moths” with an official video, the fourth preview of an album due in 2027.

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Hermidgets, the anonymous Italian dark synthpop project, has released “Like Moths” alongside an official video. The single is out now through Bandcamp and is the fourth preview of Hermidgets’ third album, expected in early 2027.

“Like Moths” was mixed by Matteo Sandri and mastered by Giovanni Versari. A bass-heavy opening gives way to rhythmic, buzzing synthesizers, with Hermidgets’ baritone vocal set against a danceable groove and a bright, wiry synth line that recurs through the track. The lyrics follow two people drawn into a relationship whose destructive pull has become part of its appeal, turning surrender into something close to devotional: “Learn how to pray for the pleasure of having nothing.”

The video, directed around a concept developed independently of the song, was inspired by French artist Olivier de Sagazan. Shot in black and white, it isolates Hermidgets’ head and shoulders as white modeling clay obscures and distorts his features throughout the performance, with black pigment introduced later in the video. The project keeps its members unidentified, and the clay imagery extends that approach by withholding a clear view of the performer’s face.

<a href="https://hermidgets.bandcamp.com/track/like-moths" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Like Moths by Hermidgets</a>

About Hermidgets

Hermidgets is an Italian electronic project that does not identify its members, combining distorted synthpop and darkwave songwriting with self-produced visuals. The debut album, “The Mire,” was released in November 2020 and included the songs “This Is Over” and “Nothing’s Perfect.” The singles “A Flaw” and “Perks” followed in 2021, and “Meaninglessness” and “We Tend to Disappear” appeared on the mini-album “NIHIL” in June 2024, recorded with a limited setup of two analog synthesizers, drum samples and voice.

Hermidgets began previewing a third album with the single “Fall Apart” in July 2025, followed by “Sundown” in December 2025 and “Could I Be Better” in March 2026, a song that revisits “Could Be Better” from the 2020 debut. “Like Moths,” released in September 2026, is the fourth single from that album cycle, with the full album expected in early 2027.

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