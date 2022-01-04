Headdreamer – From The Inside (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Electro-Ambient, IDM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “From The Inside” is the first new album in seven years for Headdreamer. The Slovakian project driven by Robert Gajdos (also involved with Disharmony and in a previous life with Oxyd) released a few EP’s in between 2014 and “From The Inside”.

Content: Headdreamer stands for the intelligent Electronic approach of Aliens Production. It’s a pure Electronic album covering Ambient atmospheres and other cinematographic passages while the good-old IDM influence is constantly present. The tracks are instrumental edits –with the exception of the last song, driven by slow, broken rhythms. One of the most noticeable cuts is the adaptation of Disharmony’s “Lifelines” –originally released on the album “Room 78” (2013).

+ + + : This is the kind of work reflecting a true intelligence in sound creation. The different influences have been meticulously brought together, creating a homogenous result. I like the delicate sound arrangements and the explicit dreamy synth atmospheres this work has been made of. The work has a relaxing effect. I have a preference for the last part of the album revealing several attention grabbers like “Snowflakes”, “Trinity” and “Trip Top Your Heart” featuring some vocal lines.Another song I highly recommend is the opening cut “Floating Higher”, which sounds like the perfect offspring between IDM and Ambient.

– – – : The album is maybe missing a true climax, but I don’t see any reason to complain.

Conclusion: “From The Inside” is a personal work standing for the eclectic and intelligent Electronic sound of Aliens Production.

Best songs: “Snowflakes”, “Floating Higher”, “Trinity”, “Trip Top Your Heart”, “Lifelines”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002327217146

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578