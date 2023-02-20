Fractal – Last Day On Earth (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Polish Tomasz Łukowicz active as Fractal has released an impressive number of productions during the past few years. “Last Day On Earth’” brings us back to the early days of his Fractal sonic project. Seven songs originally written in 2007 but released in 2022.

Content: You clearly recognize the minimal- but sophisticated sound approach this artist would later on develop. It clearly appeals for lovers of Clock DVA and related bands. It’s a dark approach of Minimal-Electro mixing sung- and instrumental songs.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

+ + + : I salute the maturity of these tracks which were originally written in the early days of Fractal. I like this sound intelligence, the artist having a nose for small, sonic, details.

– – – : It’s not the best Fractal work but I think those who know the later work will be ravished to hear how it all started.

Conclusion: This is not the most accessible or successful side of Electronic music but it’s one for fine tasters.

Best songs: “New Hope”, “Contact”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/tomasz.lukowicz.1

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578