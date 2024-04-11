April 12, 2024

Caverna Delle Rose – Tenebris Secundis (EP – Eneide)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 11, 2024 0
Genre/Influences: Ritual, Dark-Ambient, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info:  After the excellent debut album “Elysian Chants” we get to hear new work by Caverne Delle Rose. This project driven by AimA (Les Jumeaux Discordants, Allerseelen), Evor Ameisie (NRTHGTE, Camerata Mediolanense) and Diego Cinquegrana is now exploring ‘chthonic lands of maleficence in its meaning of apocalyptic practice resulting in four pieces.

Content: The work moves on exploring dark, Ritual sonic fields. The intimate atmosphere has been accentuated by vocals -which can be now whispering but then harsher although creating an extra effect of sound. You’ll notice heavier, bombastic passages carried by Industrial tones.

+ + + : I like the intimacy of this Ritual work. The work sounds more diversified than the album and even explores Cinematic paths. The vocals create a great, extra, effect on top of the sounds and is an essential aspect of the work.

– – – : I regret the EP-format as we only get 4 cuts featuring very, short, tracks.

Conclusion: I didn’t get surprised as for the band’s debut-album although Caverna Delle Rose is a project you’ve to discover if you’re in search of new Ritual music talents.

Best songs: “Tenebris Secundis”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.cavernedellerose.com / www.facebook.com/cavernadellerose

Inferno Sound Diaries
I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.
