Caverna Delle Rose – Tenebris Secundis (EP – Eneide)

Genre/Influences: Ritual, Dark-Ambient, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After the excellent debut album “Elysian Chants” we get to hear new work by Caverne Delle Rose. This project driven by AimA (Les Jumeaux Discordants, Allerseelen), Evor Ameisie (NRTHGTE, Camerata Mediolanense) and Diego Cinquegrana is now exploring ‘chthonic lands of maleficence in its meaning of apocalyptic practice resulting in four pieces.

Content: The work moves on exploring dark, Ritual sonic fields. The intimate atmosphere has been accentuated by vocals -which can be now whispering but then harsher although creating an extra effect of sound. You’ll notice heavier, bombastic passages carried by Industrial tones.

+ + + : I like the intimacy of this Ritual work. The work sounds more diversified than the album and even explores Cinematic paths. The vocals create a great, extra, effect on top of the sounds and is an essential aspect of the work.

– – – : I regret the EP-format as we only get 4 cuts featuring very, short, tracks.

Conclusion: I didn’t get surprised as for the band’s debut-album although Caverna Delle Rose is a project you’ve to discover if you’re in search of new Ritual music talents.

Best songs: “Tenebris Secundis”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.cavernedellerose.com / www.facebook.com/cavernadellerose

