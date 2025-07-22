Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman dies at 76

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne, the vocalist of Black Sabbath and one of the most influential figures in heavy metal history, died Tuesday morning at the age of 76. His family released a statement confirming his passing:

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

The message was signed by his wife Sharon Osbourne and his children Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis. No official cause of death has been disclosed, though Osbourne had battled Parkinson’s disease and injuries from a 2019 fall in recent years.

Osbourne was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2, a rare genetic form of Parkinson’s disease, and disclosed the diagnosis publicly in 2020. A fall in 2019 worsened his condition and required neck surgery. Despite losing the ability to walk, Osbourne performed seated at his final show.

He also suffered pneumonia and spinal injuries in 2018 but remained focused on delivering a farewell performance. Sharon Osbourne described the 2025 concert as “his full stop.”

Parkinson’s UK publicly praised Osbourne for raising awareness and reducing stigma around the disease.

Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance and farewell

Osbourne’s death follows a widely publicized farewell concert on July 5, 2025, titled Back to the Beginning. Held at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, the event marked the first full reunion of Black Sabbath’s original lineup – Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), and Bill Ward (drums) – since 2005.

The concert attracted 45,000 attendees and 5.8 million livestream viewers. Osbourne, seated due to mobility issues, performed iconic Black Sabbath tracks including “War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” “NIB,” and “Paranoid.”

“You’ve got no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I fucking love you all,” Osbourne told the crowd during the set.

The event raised $190 million, all of which was donated to children’s hospitals and shelters.

Early life and rise with Black Sabbath

Born on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, Osbourne was one of six children in a working-class household. After leaving school at 15, he took on various jobs before serving a brief prison sentence for burglary. It was during this time his father gifted him a microphone, prompting his pursuit of music.

He formed Black Sabbath in 1968 with Iommi, Butler, and Ward. The group, initially called Polka Tulk Blues Band and later Earth, adopted the name Black Sabbath after a Boris Karloff horror film. Their self-titled debut (1970), “Paranoid” (1970), and “Master of Reality” (1971) introduced a darker, heavier sound that defined heavy metal. Songs like “Paranoid,” “Iron Man”, and “War Pigs” became foundational to the genre.

Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career

Fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 over substance abuse, Osbourne launched a solo career with support from Sharon Arden, whom he later married. His 1980 debut “Blizzard of Ozz” introduced hits like “Crazy Train” and showcased guitarist Randy Rhoads.

Osbourne’s subsequent albums – “Diary of a Madman” (1981), “Bark at the Moon” (1983), “No More Tears” (1991) – solidified his solo status. His stage antics, including biting the head off a bat in Des Moines in 1982 and doves in 1981, earned him the nickname “Prince of Darkness.”

These events, coupled with heavy drinking and drug use, drew criticism from religious groups but contributed to his larger-than-life rock image.

Ozzy Osbourne and television

Osbourne entered a new cultural phase with The Osbournes (2002–2005), a reality series on MTV that portrayed his domestic life in Los Angeles. The show won a Primetime Emmy and helped redefine Osbourne as a humorous, bewildered family man.

He later appeared in Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour (2016–2018) and on UK TV’s Gogglebox. He continued to record music and toured under the Ozzfest banner, a festival co-founded by Sharon Osbourne that boosted acts like Slipknot and System of a Down. His solo albums “Ordinary Man” (2020) and “Patient Number 9” (2022) featured collaborations with Elton John, Jeff Beck, and Eric Clapton.

