US goth duo Sunshine Blind have released two previously unheard demo tracks under the title “Unreleased Vol 1”. The digital-only release features the newly unearthed tracks “Tomorrow” and an early version of “Hanging Lake”, both recorded in the 1990s but never released until now.

The release follows the band’s reunion at The Red Party in New York’s Mercury Lounge in December 2024, marking their first live appearance in six years. While preparing for new music, founding members Caroline Blind and CWHK revisited old DAT tapes, discovering several archival recordings. Blind explains: “In preparation for the release of new music, we ran across a lot of old material and demos that never saw the light of day. We thought we would release them as an interesting behind the scenes look into our songwriting process.”

The two tracks on “Unreleased Vol 1” were recovered from DAT tapes using a secondhand player and mark the first in a possible series of archival releases. “We hope fans will enjoy hearing these demos from the 1990s,” Blind added, “and we look forward to releasing the new songs we’ve been working on soon.”

<a href="https://sunshineblind.bandcamp.com/album/unreleased-vol-1" rel="noopener">Unreleased Vol 1 by Sunshine Blind</a>

About Sunshine Blind

Sunshine Blind was formed in 1991 in New Jersey by vocalist/lyricist Caroline Blind and multi-instrumentalist CWHK. The band later relocated to San Francisco and released three studio albums: “Love the Sky to Death” (1995), “Liquid” (1997), and “I Carry You” (2003). They toured extensively across the United States with acts such as The Wake, Faith and the Muse, and Switchblade Symphony, and appeared at events including Whitby Goth Weekend and Wave-Gotik-Treffen.

Following their split in 2004 after the duo’s personal and creative separation, the band occasionally reunited between 2010 and 2018 for select live performances. These shows included original drummer Geoff Bruce and bassist William Faith. In 2023, the original duo reformed Sunshine Blind to begin writing together again remotely, using digital tools to collaborate across state lines.

Caroline Blind has also released a solo album, “The Spell Between” (2020), and is one-half of the UK/US downtempo duo Voidant alongside Dave Wolfenden of Red Lorry Yellow Lorry. According to Blind, the renewed collaboration with CWHK arose from a shared desire to return to their roots: “Even though we live in different states, we can write and record through the magic of technology, and so far, it’s going well!”

