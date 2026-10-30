October 30, 2026

Green Tea Bitches releases Halloween single ‘Ghosts’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026

Chinese-Danish dance-punk duo Green Tea Bitches releases the Halloween single “Ghosts” on October 30, 2026, from Copenhagen.

Green Tea Bitches releases Halloween single 'Ghosts'
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Chinese-Danish dance-punk duo Green Tea Bitches releases the Halloween single “Ghosts” on October 30, 2026. The Copenhagen-based duo describes the track as pushing its dance-punk sound into “grimier post-punk territory,” built on a punchy electronic beat, fuzzed-out guitars and a theremin line.

“Ghosts” follows a narrator who boasts of fighting a polar bear and crossing the sea in a soda can before admitting, in the song’s chant-like hook, “I’m scared of ghosts.” The duo’s guiding philosophy, stated in its own press materials, is “bad taste means freedom.”

Green Tea Bitches formed in Copenhagen in summer 2025 and played more than 40 shows in its first year, including appearances at SPOT, Live At Heart and SHARPE. The band has released three singles in 2026 and is scheduled to perform at ESNS (Eurosonic) in January 2027. “The band (Green Tea Bitches) buzz through their set with endless energy and leave the hot, jumping room somewhat stunned,” according to CLASH.

About Green Tea Bitches

Green Tea Bitches is a Chinese-Danish dance-punk duo based in Copenhagen, formed in summer 2025. The band blends post-punk and electro-punk elements with a self-described “bad taste” aesthetic, and played more than 40 shows in its first year, including SPOT, Live At Heart and SHARPE. Green Tea Bitches released three singles through 2026 before “Ghosts,” out October 30, 2026, and is booked to perform at ESNS (Eurosonic) in January 2027.

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