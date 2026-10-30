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Dom Rolando and Vaneesha Dusoruth, an American duo performing under the name Hallows, have now reached their third album. Following their debut on Cold Transmission Music in 2022 and a follow-up on Young And Cold Records in 2023, they have now joined forces with Artoffact Records for this ten-track opus. The album revolves around themes of human connection and loss.

Musically, the record is steeped in a vintage atmosphere, built around analog synthesizer sounds. The duo collaborated with an experienced producer who is well versed in analog equipment. What stands out is the almost blissful quality of the synths, complemented by 80s-style effects woven throughout the tracks. The synthesizers sound warm and inviting, fitting perfectly within the duo’s Electro-Pop approach. There is a well-crafted balance between calmer, almost sweet tracks and more dynamic compositions, driven largely by their rhythmic structures. Hallows have struck an excellent balance between classic 80s influences and a contemporary sensibility. The prominent female vocals add a touch of sensuality to the production, occasionally joined by her male counterpart. The album concludes with two remixes: the first, a very strong track by Inhalt, and the second, a remix by Nuxx.

While some tracks could perhaps have benefited from a more pronounced climax, “Dream” remains a highly pleasant and enjoyable record. Hallows do not simply imitate the 1980s; instead, they draw on those influences to create something that feels distinctly modern. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Despite Those Times”:

<a href="https://hallows.bandcamp.com/track/despite-those-times-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Despite Those Times by Hallows</a>

About Hallows

Hallows is an American dark wave and post-punk duo formed in 2018 in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The project later relocated to Seattle and is now based in Los Angeles. Hallows consists of Dom Rolando (vocals, guitar, synth, drum programming) and Vaneesha Dusoruth (vocals, synth, bass).

The duo released the EP “Subtle” on Phage Tapes in 2020 and contributed a track to the Spotlight compilation on Cold Transmission Music the same year. Hallows’ debut album, “All That Is True,” followed on Cold Transmission Music in 2021. The duo appeared on the label’s “Spotlight Vol. 2” compilation in 2022, then released a second album, “A Quieter Life,” on Young And Cold Records in 2023. The single “Regret” followed in 2025.

Hallows’ third album, “Dream,” was released on Artoffact Records in 2026. The ten-track album includes remixes of “Find A Way” and “Dream.”

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