Berlin-based post-punk/darkwave outfit Golden Apes release an all new EP ‘From the Sky’ at the end of July
3 years after their well received album “Kasbek” the Berlin-based post-punk/darkwave outfit Golden Apes release…
3 years after their well received album “Kasbek” the Berlin-based post-punk/darkwave outfit Golden Apes release an all new EP on July 29th via the French label Icy Cold Records. The MCD, entitled “From the Sky”, contains 4 brand-new songs as well as 2 bonus tracks, the remastered 2021-digital-only single “Satori” and a remix of the title song by singer Peer Lebrecht´s solo project VOYNA.
Below is the artwork.
The EP is a forerunner of a new album, whose release is confirmed for 2023, marking the 25th anniversary of the band.
Tracklist:
- From the Sky
- Hold Me
- A News Day’s Dawn
- Hole (In My Head)
- Satori (2022 remastered)
- From the Sky – Gravitas Mix by VOYNA
Golden Apes were founded in 1998 and they have released 10 studio albums so far and toured Europe, Russia and The United States. The bands trademark is a guitar-driven melancholic post-punk/darkwave combined with sophisticated, surreal lyrics.
For now check the band’s bandcamp page.
Here’s the band’s latest single from 2021.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether