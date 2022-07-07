Berlin-based post-punk/darkwave outfit Golden Apes release an all new EP ‘From the Sky’ at the end of July

3 years after their well received album “Kasbek” the Berlin-based post-punk/darkwave outfit Golden Apes release an all new EP on July 29th via the French label Icy Cold Records. The MCD, entitled “From the Sky”, contains 4 brand-new songs as well as 2 bonus tracks, the remastered 2021-digital-only single “Satori” and a remix of the title song by singer Peer Lebrecht´s solo project VOYNA.

Below is the artwork.

The EP is a forerunner of a new album, whose release is confirmed for 2023, marking the 25th anniversary of the band.

Tracklist:

From the Sky Hold Me A News Day’s Dawn Hole (In My Head) Satori (2022 remastered) From the Sky – Gravitas Mix by VOYNA

Golden Apes were founded in 1998 and they have released 10 studio albums so far and toured Europe, Russia and The United States. The bands trademark is a guitar-driven melancholic post-punk/darkwave combined with sophisticated, surreal lyrics.

For now check the band’s bandcamp page.

Here’s the band’s latest single from 2021.

<a href="https://goldenapes.bandcamp.com/track/satori">Satori by Golden Apes</a>