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Purple Trash release their new album “Velvet Nightmares and Cold Sleep” on Swiss Dark Nights. The twelve-track record is out now on digiCD, moving between darkwave, gothic rock, post-punk and electronica.

Purple Trash is the solo project of Sergio Da Silva, also known as Bornyhake, a Swiss multi-instrumentalist and composer who has been active on the Swiss underground scene for over twenty-five years and who founded the band Borgne in the 1990s. Da Silva launched Purple Trash in 2020, and “Velvet Nightmares and Cold Sleep” pushes the project deeper into a claustrophobic, self-contained sound, moving between slower, melancholic passages and more electronic, rhythmic territory.

Opener “The Echoes of a Sleeping Mind” sets a melancholic tone built around guitar and vocals within its first two minutes, while “Scatterbrain Cathedral” follows with electric guitar and a heavier electronic arrangement. The album’s rhythm section pushes hardest on “It’s a Funeral Pyre”, before “I Tried to Sniff Coffee” returns to a bleaker, more introspective register that runs through the rest of the record. The full tracklist reads “The Echoes of a Sleeping Mind”, “Scatterbrain Cathedral”, “Ashes of Desire”, “I’m Hacking Like a Broke-Down Car”, “Walls Without Names”, “It’s a Funeral Pyre”, “I Tried to Sniff Coffee”, “Chains Made of Gold”, “Through a Forest of Tobacco Trees”, “I Was a Trash Can”, “Feathers in the Shadows” and “A Morning Beyond All Worry”.

<a href="https://swissdarknights.bandcamp.com/album/velvet-nightmares-and-cold-sleep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Velvet Nightmares and Cold Sleep by Purple Trash</a>

About Purple Trash

Purple Trash is the solo project of Swiss musician Sergio Da Silva, known under the alias Bornyhake, who has been active on the Swiss underground scene for more than twenty-five years. Da Silva founded the band Borgne in the 1990s, entwining ethereal melodies with drum machines. He launched Purple Trash as a solo outlet in 2020, moving between darkwave, gothic rock, post-punk and electronica while keeping the dark, unsettling atmospheres that run through his other work. “Velvet Nightmares and Cold Sleep”, released through Swiss Dark Nights, is his latest album under the Purple Trash name.

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