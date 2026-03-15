Kristoffer Oustad – Magnor (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Zoharum)

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Norwegian artist Kristoffer Oustad debuted in the Metal scene but has been experimenting with electronic music for over ten years. He has been active in various projects and returned late last year with his first new album under his own name in a decade.

“Magnor” features seven tracks composed over several years. The songs typically have long introductions and gradually build, incorporating all kinds of analogue effects and field recordings. The icy soundscapes leave little doubt: this is a work that unfolds like a gnawing terror — dark, Cinematic music that leaves the listener with a lingering sense of unease. Long, deep strings intensify the tormented atmosphere as it slowly rises, reaching an absolute climax in “Bring Back The Wolves.” Here and there, subtle spoken-word samples appear, and on the final track you can even hear the voice of Jonathan Grieve (Contrastate).

In some ways, it is a pity that the album contains only one true standout moment, but despite this, it remains an absolute must-have for anyone who appreciates obscure and unsettling Cinematic atmospheres. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Bring Back The Wolves”:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/bring-back-the-wolves

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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