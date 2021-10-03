God Body Disconnect – The Wanderer’s Dream (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: American composer Bruce Moallem strikes back with his fifth solo-album. It all looks like he moved on where his previous opus “The Depths Of Finality” stopped; a hard struggle with inner demons and the hard struggle with it.

Content: The sound formula Bruce Moallem is using hasn’t really changed. The album sounds a tiny bit less versatile as its predecessor, but the listener will again be invited to embark for an intimate cinematographic trip, chasing the inner demons of the musician. The production is less tormented, but more into a dark prosperity. Field recordings, featuring explicit aquatic noises, have been merged together with obscure tones and chilling atmospheres.

+ + + : God Body Disconnect seems to become a true therapy for its author. The intimate character is coming through although it doesn’t totally reflect the ‘concept’ or main theme. It rather sounds like pure dark-reverie. I like this prosperity accentuated by abyssal effects and directly coming through at the first track.

– – – : I sometimes get the feeling the simple fact of composing his music as a way to chase his inner demons, became more important to Bruce Moallem than the global result. I totally respect this method –which is a perfect cure and part of the healing process, but I definitely prefer the earlier productions.

Conclusion: Music -and expression generally speaking, both remain the best way to self-insight and cure; this Cinematographic trip is a new chapter in the process of God Body Disconnect to express emotions.

Best songs: “The Ghost That Dwells Within”, “The Heart Unfolds”.

Rate: 6½.

