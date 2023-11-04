‘click Interview’ with God Body Disconnect: ‘the Project Can Be Viewed As a Blueprint to My Life’

Behind this American solo-project is hiding Bruce Maollem. He was previously involved with Metal projects till he set up God Body Disconnect. The debut album “Dredge Portals” was released in 2016 by Cryo Chamber. Bruce became a prolific artist who this year released “The Weight Of Regression” which is his eighth album so far. The music reflects some of the darkest thoughts and states from his inner life.It’s a dark and tormented sound universe featuring narrating, ghost-like vocals. God Body Disconnect is an unique experience in sound which incited me to get in touch with the artist.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: I think to might affirm God Body Disconnect is a very personal, prolific and intimate sonic project. Do we’ve to see it as a kind of mirror to your inner self and how important is this music project to you?

Bruce: God Body Disconnect is a dear project to me. A mirror reflecting myself is an accurate description. It represents my fears, hopes, pain, emotional states, etc. The project can be viewed as a blueprint to my life.

Q: How do you perceive the evolution of God Body Disconnect from the very first album “Dredge Portals” released in 2016 to your newest opus “The Weight Of Regression”?

Bruce: I don’t think the overall direction of God Body Disconnect has changed all that much since it’s inception. Even on “Dredge Portals” I was writing melancholic music, and doing introspective monologues. I view all my solo-albums to be interconnected. Each album represents a view of myself. If there is an evolution, it is representative of my own emotional growth. “The Weight Of Regression” is just the next chapter in the book so to say.

Q: “The Weight Of Regression” is based on your experiences in psychiatric hospitals, mental illness, and a chaotic past. That makes this work very personal and I even get the feeling to become ‘voyeur’. Can you share a bit more details about the content and the goal behind the work? And in which way do you consider music and especially God Body Disconnect as a kind of self-therapy?

Bruce: “The Weight of Regression” is very much connected to the title itself. It explores the dread, and emotional weight of regressing in my mental health. Going back to the psychiatric hospital, or the medicine I depend on not working anymore is a real fear of mine. The album also delves back into my past, and some of the traumas that have brought me to this point. With that being said, there isn’t one definitive theme I can point to for this album, or any of my albums, besides exploring my life and emotions.

God Body Disconnect is most definitely akin to self therapy for me. It’s a place where I can fully express myself, and try to make some sense of how I’m feeling, and why. I don’t always get the answers I seek, but I usually come out of it with a better understanding of who I am.

Q: God Body Disconnect also stands for a deeply, artistic music project. I’m always interested in the way an artist transposes concepts and especially inner-thoughts into music. Can you tell us a bit more about this procedure and your modus operandi to compose a track/album?

Bruce: I don’t have a set procedure for writing an album. When the inspiration hits, I’ll sit down and begin to compose. I’m never sure what the end result will be. The vocal narrations usually come at the end of the process, when I’ve had some time to process what music I’ve written. They aren’t well thought out or written monologues, but rather pieces of vocal recordings I’ll make at night off the cuff. When something resonates with me, I’ll use the vocals to build a story around the musical compositions. It’s sort of a backwards process, but it’s usually what works for me.

Q: What have been the highlights in the writing and production of the new album? And what have been the biggest challenges and difficulties?

Bruce: The highlights are always writing music that moves me inside, and the experience of going on a personal journey. The challenges are finding the correct path to begin the journey. I’ll sometimes write a full album, and find that I’ve reached a dead end with no real emotional closure. It’s then I’ll have to muster up the inner strength to start on a different path, hoping that it will reach something meaningful for me. It’s the same process with every album, not just my latest.

Q: I get the idea you must be already working on new ideas but what are the future plans and productions?

Bruce: I’m currently in production of a new God Body Disconnect solo-album. I’m also beginning to work with my good friend Pär Boström on our Underwater Sleep Orchestra-project. There is also a new non-Dark-Ambient project I’ve completed an album for that will soon see the light of day.