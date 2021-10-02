Alphaxone & Protou – Back To Beyond (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Back To Beyond” is the second album composed as a collaboration between Iranian Mehdi Saleh (Alphaxone) and Ukrainian Sasha Cats (ProtoU). The album has been released four years after “Stardust”, both artists also have worked with countless other artists while releasing their own solo-albums.
Content: I experienced “Stardust” rather as a soundscape while the new work sounds more diversified. It remains a dark Cinematic journey carried by obscure tones, buzzing sound waves and field recordings, but I also noticed droning effects and Electronic sound manipulations reflecting a true minimal approach right at the final part of the work.
+ + + : Both artists became experienced musicians who’re used to working with other artists and especially label mates. There’s a true symbiosis between both sound universes, but I think this album goes much further than “Stardust”. It’s different and incomparable, but I prefer this album’s diversity. I like the surprising minimalistic sound treatments running through “Myriad Disguises”, which sounds like an unexpected finale. Another great cut is “Dreams Of Solace” carried by drone effects and repetitive sequences.
– – – : Collaborative efforts between label mates resulting in albums make the particularity of Cryo Chamber, but there isn’t always a true chemistry. It sounds like there’s something special between Alphaxone and ProtoU so move on working together guys instead of other collaborations.
Conclusion: This album makes me think of a dark and contemporary approach of Wim Wenders.
Best songs: “Myriad Disguises”, “Dreams Of Solace”, “Future Underground”, “Through The Golden Dust”.
Rate: 8.
Artists: www.facebook.com/alphaxone / www.facebook.com/protoudrone
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
