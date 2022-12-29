God Body Disconnect – Spiral Of Grief (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Bruce Moallem has unleashed his seventh studio album under the God Body Disconnect moniker. All works have been released by Cryo Chamber.

Content: “Spiral Of Grief” moves on there where the previous album “The Dormancy” (2021) stopped. An intimate sonic voyage throughout sad, imaginary, paths. Long sound waves have been mixed with dark string parts, field recordings and guitar-like sounds. And God Body Disconnect again injected ghost-like spoken vocals accentuating the sadness -and madness, of the work.

+ + + : God Body Disconnect clearly has a very own approach, kind of sound DNA which is mainly resulting from the cavernous, frightening, whispering, vocals and the obscurity of the sound which remains however delicate for its arrangements. It sounds as a very intimate and personal travel throughout the mind of Moallem.

– – – : I would have liked to hear more vocals which are that particular and accentuating the visual strength of this album.

Conclusion: It all feels a bit like God Body Disconnect wants to face ourselves with our deepest and most hidden demons and frights; a sonic path towards afterlife…

Best songs: “Lost Within The Spiral Of Grief”, “At The Edge Of The Cosmic Sea”, “The Furthest From God”, “Please Forgive And Release Me”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/godbodydisconnect

Label:www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber