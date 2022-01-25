The Blue Hour – Lore (Album – Dark Vinyl)

Genre/Influences: Ethereal, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: American formation The Blue Hour signed to Dark vinyl to unleash their newest opus “Lore”. The band set up in the late 90s and driven by Brian Hodges and singer Marselle Hodges invited an impressive number of guest musicians. Among those artists I’ll mention Pieter Nooten (Clan Of Xymox) and John Fryer.

Content: The Ethereal voice of Marselle Hodges supports the composition with grace and mysticism. The addition of acoustic instruments is fully complementary with her singing while the drums create an interesting duality for the bombastic production. “Lore” leads the listener into an imaginary world of reverie. The last song features both protagonists singing.

+ + + : The Blue Hour has achieved a work filled with reverie, but still revealing a subtle songwriting. Marselle’s vocals rapidly appear to be the main strength of the work, alternating fragility and elevation. The contrast with the heavier, bombastic drum sections sounds surprising although it has something symbiotic. This is a delicate production, filled with emotions and accentuated by neo-classic inspired sound treatments.

– – – : The album is maybe missing an ultimate point so I’m sure there’s even more potential hiding in The Blue Hour.

Conclusion: “Lore” takes the listener away to visit a prosper, dreamy sound universe supported with graceful singing.

Best songs: “Moving Forward”, “Lockdown”, “Embrace Not The Hand”, “These Four Walls”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/bluehoursongs

Label: www.darkvinyl.de / www.facebook.com/darkvinylrecords