Gin Devo – The Garden Of Evil (Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

December 7, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Minimal-Electro, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Vomito Negro core member Gino De Vos aka ‘Gin Devo’ started releasing solo-production in 2012 (cf. “Errata” and “Surface”). His new work (cf. “Electroteque”) was released in 2017. This new opus is the fourth full length by the Belgian legend of underground Electronics.

Content: Gin Devo remains faithful to his ultra-dark sound treatments and -atmospheres. The work sounds pretty retro-like, the global atmosphere emerging of the tracks being more important than power. The songs are carried by repetitive loops and accentuated by obscure bass lines, strings, spoken samplings and Gino’s ghost-like vocals on top.

+ + + : I’ve always liked the sound universe of Gin Devo. You really get the illusion entering into an evil, dark, cave so the title of the work totally fits with the sound atmosphere. This is an extreme format of darkness but it also is a captivating production for its minimalism. The songs have been composed with vintage gear injecting an ‘authentic’ touch to the production while Gin Devo remains for sure a little genius when it comes to icy sound treatments. The work features multiple cool songs but I want to mention “Bitter Tears” for its sound intelligence reminding me of the Clock DVA universe. The opening piece “Dark Frequencies” is another essential track.

– – – : The very last song “Son Of Sam” sounds like pure Experimentalism and a rather anticlimax compared to the rest of the tracklist.

Conclusion: The work reflects an endless state of darkness which could be a perfect sonic metaphor to the work we’re living in.

Best songs: “Bitter Tears”, “Dark Frequencies”, “Amend”, “Only For Moments”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Gindevo

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

The True Union hits back with all new video 'Love Me Now' and Sebastian Komor produced EP 'Love Me Now (Not)'

The True Union hits back with all new video ‘Love Me Now’ and Sebastian Komor produced EP ‘Love Me Now (Not)’

December 6, 2022 Eldrina Mich
UK goth rock act Sirens Of Light back with 'lost' album, 'Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI'

UK goth rock act Sirens Of Light back with all new album, ‘Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI’

December 6, 2022 bernard
Unitcode:Machine hits back with brand new single 'Instigator'

unitcode:machine re-releases ‘Tyranny’ album in remastered version

December 6, 2022 bernard
Derision Cult return with 'Mercenary Notes Pt. 1' feat. members of Ministry, The Cure & Godflesh

Derision Cult return with ‘Mercenary Notes Pt. 1’ feat. members of Ministry, The Cure & Godflesh

December 6, 2022 bernard
Side-Line presents 2nd volume 'Electronic Resistance - Reconstruction' - 58 tracks for free download via Bandcamp

Side-Line presents 2nd volume ‘Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction’ – 58 tracks for free download via Bandcamp

December 5, 2022 Eldrina Mich