Bloody Dead And Sexy – Fade To Glitter (Album – Alice In… / Dark Dimensions)

December 6, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Dark-Wave, Death-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Fade To Glitter” stands for the return of German formation Bloody Dead And Sexy. The new work comes nearly nine years after their previous work “Bad Ambient” and it’s the band’s fifth album to date.

Content: The sound of the band is clearly driven by British Post-Punk and Dark-Wave formations. The songs are carried by heavy guitar playing -which sometimes remind me of The Skeletal Family while the nasal timbre of voice might remind to singers of Johnny Rotten (PIL, The Sex Pistols) and Jello Biafra (The Dead Kennedys).

+ + + : Bloody Dead And Sexy is back on track and that’s a damned good thing. This band evokes the 80s without being a copycat. They have a very unique approach which I personally prefer on the harder cuts like “Ghost Perfume” and “Room 666”.

– – – : I regret the album only counts 10 songs while there’s no absolute hit featured.

Conclusion: This work sounds like a free interpretation of the 80s by Bloody Dead And Sexy.

Best songs: “Ghost Perfume”, “Room 666”, “Their House”, “Little Maniac”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.bloodydeadandsexy.dewww.facebook.com/bloodydeadandsexy

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


