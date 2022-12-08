PIG – The Merciless Light (Album – Metropolis Records)
Genre/Influences: Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Raymond Watts has written this new PIG album during the ongoing pandemic. He got some help from precious and long-time collaborators En Esch and Steve White while Jim Davies (Pitchshifter, The Prodigy ao) joined in as well.
Content: Twelve songs of typical Industrial power, mixing guitar riffs with electronics, this work of course will make you think of KMFDM. But Watts takes us by surprise achieving softer -and even cabaret-like cuts.
+ + + : The sound universe of PIG is one familiar for fans of KMFDM, Pitchshifter and co. A dark, Industrial sound in which Watts excels. His passionate vocals -sometimes reminding me to early Nick Cave, are totally matching with the violent sound whereon you’ll also notice subtle, sound arrangements. “The Dark Room” and “Tarantula” both are brilliant pieces but I also have to mention the solid opener “No Yes More Less” and “Obliteration Liberation” for its elevating sensation.
– – – : PIG stands for great music although it became a bit more predictable throughout the years.
Conclusion: PIG sounds dirty and passionate, evil and merciless!
Best songs: “The Dark Room”, “Tarantula”, “No Yes More Less”, “Obliteration Liberation”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/pigindustries
Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords
