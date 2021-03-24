Unreleased 80s tracks from Vomito Negro released on vinyl album ‘Entitled’

Out later next month via Mecanica, and limited to 500 copies, is the Vomito Negro album “Entitled”. This album was created with entirely unreleased tracks from the early 80’s. All songs were re-arranged and re-recorded by Gin Devo at his own studio, The Lab, with the use of original vintage hardware synthesizers, sequencers and drum machines.

Tracks:

Ongoing Patterns In Strikt Tempo Something Must Break Black Point Blood Fever Weak Murk 23 Days

About Vomito Negro

Vomito Negro is a Belgian electronic band formed in 1983. The name is Spanish and Portuguese for “black vomit”, a phenomenon that arises in the last stage of the disease yellow fever.

After numerous successful releases like “Shock”, “Human” and “The New Drug” Gin Devo was discontent with the result of their last studio album “Fireball” released in 2002. As a result he started a new project called Pressure Control and released the debut album “Vamp”. In 2008 Gin Devo decided to bring back Vomito Negro and also released “Skull & Bones”. In January 2013, the band released the album “Fall of an Empire” followed by “Death Sun” (2014) and “Black Plague” (2017).