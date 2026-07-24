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MZ.412 will release “The Nar Mattaru Curses” on CD (catalogue CSR368CD) via Cold Spring on August 21, 2026. The release gathers previously unreleased or archival recordings made between 1989 and 2017 at the band’s Nar Mattaru studio, none of which appeared on MZ.412’s original studio albums.

The CD carries a matte digipak sleeve with artwork by Abby Helasdottir. Its tracklist runs to fourteen tracks, including two dated demo recordings from 1990, “Stars Of Chaos Descending” and “Necrottus,” alongside a completed version of “Legion Ultra” and a recording featuring collaborator DUHU from 1989, “Factories In Fire.”

Tracklist: 1. Overthrowing European Christianity 2. Stars Of Chaos Descending (1990 Demo) 3. Legion Ultra (Completed Version) 4. Nil Volentibus Arduum 5. Factories In Fire (Featuring DUHU 1989) 6. Necrottus (1990 Demo) 7. In Hoc Signo Vinces 8. Multiple Deity Worship 9. Fire 10. Sekarth Una Nejadd 11. Surge 2 12. Uhk Khatark 13. In Ritual 14. Non Omnis Moriar

A digital compilation under the same title, self-released by the band in 2018, carries an overlapping but different eleven-track selection, including “Wounds Of A Fallen Warrior,” “The Father Uncreated” and a 24-minute live recording from Rostock with Column One and Idpa, none of which appear on the 2026 Cold Spring CD’s tracklist. Cold Spring has not stated whether the CD supersedes the 2018 digital release or represents a separate, expanded curation of the same archival material.

About MZ.412

MZ.412 (originally Maschinenzimmer 412) formed in Sweden in 1988 around Henrik Nordvargr Björkk, credited on releases as Kremator, with a rotating lineup that has included Drakhon, Ulvtharm and Shaitan. The project is widely credited as an originator of “black industrial,” a style combining industrial noise, ritual ambient and black-metal atmospheres, developed largely at the band’s own Nar Mattaru studio. Cold Spring has reissued much of MZ.412’s back catalogue on vinyl and CD, including “Burning the Temple of God” (1996, reissued on white vinyl), “In Nomine Dei Nostri Satanas Luciferi Excelsi,” “Nordik Battle Signs” and “Infernal Affairs” (2006). Björkk has also recorded as Nordvargr, in Deutsch Nepal, In Slaughter Natives and Sällskapet, and alongside Thomas Ekelund, and has collaborated live with Trepaneringsritualen. “The Nar Mattaru Curses” CD extends that reissue campaign, collecting buried and unreleased Nar Mattaru recordings from across nearly three decades of the project’s history.

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