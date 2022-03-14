Front 242 announces rescheduled tourdates
(Photo by Mothmeister) Front 242 have announced the rescheduled dates for their current tour. If…
(Photo by Mothmeister) Front 242 have announced the rescheduled dates for their current tour. If you see the list below of dates across the world you will understand that this has been a hectic endeavor for the band’s manager and the concerned promoters.
Here are the dates, more will be announced later on.
APRIL
- 01 Apr De Kreun – Kortrijk – Belgium
- 02 Apr De Kreun – Kortrijk – Belgium
- April 13 Columbus Skullys
- April 14 Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls
- April 16 Montreal Sat
- April 17 Toronto Danforth
- April 20 Q. City Imperial Bell
- April 22 Edmonton Starlite
- April 23 Calgary Dickens
- April 24 Vancouver Rickshaw
MAY
- 07 May Oslo – Rockefeller- Norway
- 08 May Gotheburg – Pustervik – Sweden
- 13 May Progresja Club Warsaw Polen Tite
- 14 May 2022 Weekender – Berlin – Germany Tite
- 20 May Kulttemple – Oberhausen Germany
- 21 May Rockerill + Elm – Charleroi – Belgique
- 26 May Grand Parc – Bordeaux – France
- 27 May Le Rockstore – Montpellier – France
- 28 May 6mic – Aix En Provence – France
JUNE
- 01 Jun Warehouse – Nantes – France
- 03 Jun Elysée Montmartre – Paris – France
- 04 Jun La Laiterie – Strasbourg – France
- 05 Jun Le Splendid – Lille – France
- 24 Jun Sinner’s Day Oostende – Belgium
JULY
- 08+09 July Brussels – Ab – Belgium
- 15th July 2022 Glasgow Slay
- 16th July 2022 London O2 Academy Islington – Sold Out!
- 17th July 2022 London O2 Academy Islington
- 30st July E-Only – Leipzig Germany
AUGUST
- 06 Aug Dekmantel Amsterdam- The Netherlands (16:30 – 17:30)
SEPTEMBER
- 03 Sep Retie – Belgium
