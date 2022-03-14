Side-Line premiere : Dark trip-hop act Shexist partners with producer The Psychodelics Trips on new single ‘Jove’

Available now is the brand new video from the LA based dark trip-hop act Shexist, “Jove”. For the video the band has partnered with The Psychodelics Trips, a Chilean producer. Expect a blend of ingredients from Massive Attack, Mazzy Star and Portishead.

Here’s what Shexist as to say about this new video: “I experienced frequent lucid dreams while pregnant in 2021. One dream in particular was so profound, it was conceived out of the dreamscape and escaped into waking life. ‘Jove’ is the experience of a cycle of life and birth coinciding with the transition of the planet Jupiter.”

Here’s the video for “Jove” and check here to find more releases from Shexist.

About Shexist

Born and raised in Central California, Shexist landed in Los Angeles California in 1999. Beginning at the time of her arrival – and under several artistic names and guises, she began working with local artists and producers in the Los Angeles underground Hip Hop and Electronic music scenes.

Over the following years, Shexist recorded, guest performed and/or shared the stage with legendary artist Phoenix Orion, Dutch audio / visual fine artist and electronic music producer 0010×0010, Zen r.el.z.m of The Visionaries, David Harrow, Storyteller and futurist Mark Gonzalez, Spontaneous, Brendan Russell, European producer/artist Mirrorman, Mr. Moods of Dusted Wax Kingdom, TAWk, Soulflower, Dead Prez, Goapele, The 7Seven Sisters and more.

In 2012 she released “In The Fog“, a collaboration album between artist/producer Mirrorman and Shexist. More recent projects include, “She’ll never be me” a song by 0010X0010 and Shexist which was featured in the movie “Compulsion” starring Analeigh Tipton. “Just You and Me”, a song by Adolfo Alexi and Shexist was featured in a Dolly Parton Netflix series,”Heartstrings”. Shexist’s primary project with bandmate Brendan Russell, Tigercide, released their EP “The Remedy” in 2019 and are currently working on the release of a remix album of “The Remedy” due to be released in Spring of 2022.