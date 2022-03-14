Maedon – Now I Am Become Death (Album – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: Hard-Techno, Techno-Body.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: After having released two promising EP’s Maeghan Donovan aka ‘Maedon’ strikes back with her debut album. “Now I Become Death” features nine songs.

Content: Maedon holds onto her devastating Techno power she already illustrated on previous EP’s. This album stands for hard-hitting Techno music with a dark touch on top. The tracks have been achieved with EBM sequences, harsh noises and spoken samplings. The devastating kick injects a constant power to the work.

+ + + : Sonic Groove owner Adam Mitchell (Adam-X) once introduced Maedon as one of the hardest projects from the label. This American artist only confirms this statement, her music being pure sonic adrenaline. The album is driven by hard, merciless kicks and devastating sequences. I like the rather EBM-driven sequences running through “Everything Is Not OK”. I also want to mention the title track for the impressive canvas of noises and effects. This woman stands for a merciless and enraged sound!

– – – : Speaking for myself I would have liked to hear Maedon injecting a bit more EBM elements to her album. It would also have brought a bit more diversity to the composition becoming a bit too similar after a while. But you don’t hear me complaining when listening to dance stuff like this.

Conclusion: Maedon stands for ‘the muscles of Sonic Groove’. This is dancefloor terror.

Best songs: “Everything Is Not OK”, “Now I Am Become Death”, “What You Want – Rüdersdorf Trip”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/maed0n

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords