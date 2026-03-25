Front 242’s ‘Geography’ returns on clear transparent vinyl

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Front 242’s 1982 debut album “Geography” is available again on clear transparent vinyl via Alfa Matrix. The label has released a 2nd pressing of this clear vinyl edition next to the September 6, 2024 pressing. You can order it right here via Alfa Matrix.

This vinyl reissue uses the 13-track configuration. Side A carries “Operating Tracks”, “With Your Cries”, “Art & Strategy”, “Geography II”, “U-Men”, “Dialogues” and “He Runs Too Fast For Us”. Side B holds “Least Inkling”, “GVDT”, “Geography I”, “Black White Blue”, “Kinetics” and “Kampfbereit”.

When Alfa Matrix launched the first pressing of this vinyl, the instant rush literally crashed the Alfa Matrix website.

About Front 242

Front 242 started in Aarschot, Belgium in 1981. Daniel Bressanutti and Dirk Bergen launched the project first. Patrick Codenys and Jean-Luc De Meyer joined in time for “Geography” in 1982, and Richard Jonckheere, better known as Richard 23, followed in 1983.

The band’s first single was “Body to Body” in 1981. By 1984 Front 242 had signed to Wax Trax! in Chicago, and “Take One” became their first U.S. release. “No Comment” followed in 1984, “Official Version” in 1987 and “Front by Front” in 1988.

Front 242 continued with “Tyranny >For You<” in 1991, then “06:21:03:11 Up Evil” and “05:22:09:12 Off” in 1993. A hiatus followed, before the four core members reunited in 1997 with Tim Kroker on drums for the live setup. “Pulse” arrived in 2003.

Alfa Matrix, which had in the meantime release the band’s side-projects then started to release anniversary editions and vinyl reissues.

The band’s live career ended with the “Black Out” farewell run with the gig on January 25, 2025 at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels being the band’s final show.

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