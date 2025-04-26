Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Manic Depression Records has announced the release of two limited European vinyl editions from the Chicago-based band French Police. Set for release on May 2, 2025, the albums “Bully” and “Haunted Castle” will be available as black vinyl editions, each limited to 500 copies, with only 250 designated for the European market.

Originally released in January 2024 as a U.S.-only edition, French Police’s third studio album, “Bully”, is now seeing its first European vinyl pressing. The album is presented on regular black vinyl and includes an insert. The release coincides with the band’s upcoming European tour, which includes a performance at Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig this June.

French Police’s signature style remains a staple on “Bully”. However, the band has further refined its songwriting and production quality.

The official music video for “Jetta Negro” is available below.

Alongside “Bully”, French Police’s earlier release “Haunted Castle” will receive a third vinyl pressing. This edition mirrors the 500-copy limit, with half reserved for European distribution. “Haunted Castle” was initially released digitally by the band in February 2020, followed by CD and vinyl editions that quickly sold out.

“Haunted Castle” continues French Police’s established sound, but tracks like “Dance with Me” and “Mission” introduce more traditional song structures, featuring longer verses and more prominent vocal lines.

The music video for “Dance with Me” can be viewed below.

Both records will be available through Manic Depression Records and selected distributors.

About French Police

French Police is a post-punk band formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 2019. The current lineup includes Brian Flores as the primary songwriter and producer, often collaborating with guest musicians for live performances. The band quickly gained recognition for its blend of post-punk revival and dream pop influences, marked by fast-paced melodies, heavily reverberated vocals, and minimalistic lyrical structures.

Following the release of their debut self-titled album in 2019, French Police issued “Haunted Castle” digitally in February 2020. The album’s subsequent CD and vinyl editions sold out rapidly. Building on this momentum, they released “Bleu” in 2021.

“Bully”, released initially in the United States in January 2024, marked the band’s third full-length effort, showcasing a more polished production.

