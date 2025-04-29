Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French electro-post-punk duo Dear Deer has released a new single and video titled “Les deux piliers” via Icy Cold Records. The track is the first preview from their upcoming EP, expected in autumn 2025.

“Les deux piliers” continues the band’s growing embrace of the French language in their lyrics, following earlier experiments on “Collect and Reject” (2022) and a previous cover of “Ruh” for the She Past Away tribute compilation. The band describes the track as “a lot more poppy.”

<a href="https://deardeerfr.bandcamp.com/track/les-deux-piliers">Les deux piliers by Dear deer</a>

The single is available on all major platforms including YouTube, Bandcamp, Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music.

About Dear Deer

Dear Deer is a French electro-post-punk duo formed by Claudine and Frederic. The band debuted with “Oh My…” in 2016, released by Manic Depression Records.

This was followed by their 2022 album “Collect and Reject“, which leaned into a more electronic sound.

Over the years, Dear Deer has appeared on several compilations and splits, including one with Embers via Wool-E Discs. The duo’s sound blends coldwave, minimal electronics, and indie rock influences. Dear Deer is signed to Icy Cold Records.

Dear Deer tour dates 2025

06/02 – Lille, FR – Aéronef (w/ Geneva Jacuzzi)

18/04 – Dunkerque, FR – 4 Écluses (w/ Kap Bambino)

21/06 – Lille, FR – Guinguette St So (w/ Oberst Panizza)

28/06 – Izegem, BE – Pekkerfeesten

07/06 – TBA

08/06 – TBA

26/07 – Wysoka Strzyzowska, PL – Robmyswoje Fest

27/09 – Bern, CH – ISC

18/10 – Aachen, DE – Le Suk

22/10 – Prerov, CZ – Psychedelic Umami

24/10 – Deggendorf, DE – Café Holler

28/10 – Zagreb, HR – Močvara

29/10 – Budapest, HU – Szimpla Kert

30/10 – Wien, AT – Das Lot

