German darkwave band Any Miracle will release their debut album “A Greater Monster” via the German label MobuRec on May 2, 2025. The announcement follows the band’s recent return to recording after years spent in the dark wave and post-punk underground scenes of the 1990s.

“A Greater Monster” will be issued with ten tracks, blending dark wave, gothic rock, and post-punk. The label MobuRec describes the album as exploring “broken ideals, societal carelessness, and the silent power of change through dark atmospheres and powerful melodies.”

Downloads and CDs will be available through the band’s official Bandcamp page, and the album will also appear on all major streaming platforms.

About Any Miracle

Any Miracle is a darkwave band from Mainz, Germany, formed by musicians active in the country’s underground scene during the 1990s.

After participating in various bands and projects, the members reunited to launch a new musical chapter under the name Any Miracle. Their debut album “A Greater Monster” will be released in May 2025 through the German label MobuRec, based in Uelversheim.

The group’s influences include Clan of Xymox, Dead Can Dance, Boy Harsher, Slowdive, New Order, and Depeche Mode.

