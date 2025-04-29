Darkwood announce new album ‘Verlorene Welt’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German neofolk band Darkwood will release its new studio album “Verlorene Welt” via Heidenvolk on May 16, 2025 so Audioglobe informs us. The album will be available as a limited transparent vinyl LP and as a digipak CD.

“Verlorene Welt” follows Darkwood’s previous releases and continues the exploration of historical and existential themes. The new album features 10 tracks, described by Heidenvolk as “a journey through the turmoil of the last century, blending moments of hope with the reality of suffering and survival.”

The vinyl edition is presented in a heavy gatefold sleeve with transparent vinyl, while the CD comes in a digipak including a 16-page booklet featuring historical photographs and artwork.

Below is the video for “Heart of France“, the first vinyl single for the upcoming album “Verlorene Welt”.

About Darkwood

Darkwood is a German neofolk project formed in the late 1990s by musician and composer Henryk Vogel. Originating from Dresden, Germany, the band quickly established itself in the European neofolk scene with early releases such as “In the Fields” (1999) and “Notwendfeuer” (2006).

Darkwood is known for its acoustic-driven sound incorporating classical instruments, martial rhythms, and lyrical explorations of European history and identity.

After a series of albums and live performances across Europe, Darkwood continues to release music through specialized labels such as Heidenvolk.

