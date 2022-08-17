Den Sorte Død – Depressiv Magi (Album – Cyclic Law)
Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: ‘Offermose’ and ‘Angst’ are back on track…
Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: ‘Offermose’ and ‘Angst’ are back on track unleashing the fifth full length of their common project Den Sorte Død. The new work was preceded by the re-release of their “Undergangen”-album.
Content: The production is totally comparable to the sound and approach of “Undegangen”. This Swedish duo deals with a good-old Ambient format reminding the pioneers in the genre and the magic of vintage equipment. Some tracks also have a psychedelic touch on top.
+ + + : Den Sorte Død takes me by surprise as I didn’t exactly expect this kind of music released by Cyclic Law. But it’s also a great surprise discovering projects with a different approach and not only dealing with pure Dark-Ambient. The music has a strong visual appeal, but still a relaxing effect. I like the magic of the sound treatments giving me the sensation of waking somewhere in the late 70s – early 80s.
– – – : It remains a fascinating experience in sound and Ambient music, but after a while it all starts to get a bit predictable while there’s no absolute apotheosis.
Conclusion: Den Sorte Død leads the listener into a dark, astral, whirlwind.
Best songs: “Den Kosmiske Forbandelse “, “Den Evindelige Skygge”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/densortedoed
