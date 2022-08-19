Crypthios – Vestigium (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Ambient-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Crypthios is one of the newest signings to Cryo Chamber. This is a solo-project driven by Simeon Popov and inspired by a ‘post-apocalyptic’-world.

Content: Crypthios built up an Ambient-Electronic universe with explicit Cinematic passages. The composition sounds minimal and sometimes reminds me of the haunting universe of Tor Lundvall. The composition features sequences with background chants and spooky, whispering vocals.

+ + + : “Vestigium” is characterized by an intimate atmosphere, which is mixing haunting sensations and sadness. The production is driven by multiple, sonic details revealing subtle writing. You’ll also notice slow rhythmic parts making the work more accessible. Crypthios sounds a bit unusual for a Cryo Chamber-release, but it enlarges the sonic horizon of the record company.

– – – : Multiple cool and enjoyable songs, but no absolute climax.

Conclusion: Crypthios brings a refreshing production to the Cryo Chamber roster, but also is a promising, new, artist in the wider fields of Ambient-Electro.

Best songs: “Vestigium”, “Bronze Face”, “Forgiveness”.

Rate: 7½.

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber