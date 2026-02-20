Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

US electronic/industrial project Flesh Field release their new album “On Enmity” digitally today, 20 February 2026, via Metropolis Records and Dependent Records. Musically the sixth full-length album combines the project’s trademark electro-industrial sound with orchestral and cinematic elements expanding the sound introduced on 2023’s “Voice of the Echo Chamber” and the subsequent EP “Voice of Reason.”

The 12-track studio album is available as a digital release on Bandcamp and other platforms. A limited 48-page 2CD artbook edition of “On Enmity,” including a bonus CD with seven exclusive tracks, will follow on 22 May 2026 through Dependent Records in an edition of 500 copies.

<a href="https://fleshfield.bandcamp.com/album/on-enmity" rel="noopener">On Enmity by Flesh Field</a>

Project founder Ian Ross handled all instruments and production on the album. Guest contributions include Colin Ross on backing vocals for “Indestructible” and “A Boy Named Resurrection,” while Tom Shear of Assemblage 23 provides vocals on the forthcoming bonus-disc track “Hegemony.” The album was recorded and mixed at Deadwyre Studios in Northern Virginia and mastered by Da5id Din at Corrosive Audio in San Francisco.

“Supplication,” which also appears on the album was also issued as a separate digital single in early 2026.

About Flesh Field

Flesh Field is an electronic/industrial project from Columbus, Ohio, founded in 1996 by composer and producer Ian Ross. The project name refers to a non-medical term Ross coined for the psychological defence mechanisms of rape victims, a theme that was included in the project’s early work on trauma and survival.

In 1997, vocalist Rian Miller joined the line-up, and Flesh Field released debut album “Viral Extinction” in 2000. That same year, the “Redemption” EP followed on Inception Records (and later via Trisol/Matrix Cube).

A second album, “Belief Control”, appeared in 2001 and continued the project’s mix of harsh electronics and melodic structures. Around this period, Flesh Field also issued the “Redemption EP,” “Inferior” EP and “Conquer Me” EP, the latter two initially as internet releases built around remixes and alternate versions.

In 2004, Miller was replaced by vocalist Wendy Yanko. The album “Strain” was released the same year via Metropolis Records and Dependent Records.

During the mid-2000s, tracks from the project appeared in several video games and television series. “Haven” featured on “Project Gotham Racing 3,” “Forgotten Trauma” appeared on “Project Gotham Racing 4,” and the “Voice of Dissent” remix was used in a trailer for the game “The Club.” “Beneath Contempt” was included in an episode of the HBO series True Blood, while “Uprising” was used in the 2023 science-fiction film The Mill.

In 2011 Ross released the largely instrumental album “Tyranny of the Majority” as a self-released digital title, compiling material written between 2006 and 2009. Some of its tracks later appeared on Metropolis compilations such as “Dependence: Next Level Electronics Volume 2” and “Septic VI.” After that release, Ross announced the retirement of Flesh Field as an active project.

Flesh Field returned in 2023 with the full-length album “Voice of the Echo Chamber” on Metropolis Records, marking the first new studio album in 19 years since “Strain”. In April 2024, the project issued the EP “Voice of Reason” via Metropolis, combining new material and remixes.

Beyond their own releases, Flesh Field have contributed to collaborative projects in the industrial and dark electronic scene. In 2024, the project provided one of the instrumental reworks for Terminal’s Metropolis Records album “The Hush of Cannons Cold: Instrumental Re/Works,” alongside artists such as iVardensphere, Stahlschlag, Evestus, spankthenun, RailWRX and others.

Flesh Field also appeared among the 75 artists on the COP International charity compilation “Los Angeles – From The Ashes,” released via Bandcamp in March 2025 to support victims of major fires in the Los Angeles area.

The current official line-up of Flesh Field consists of Ian Ross as the sole core member, with vocalists and musicians such as Rian Miller, Wendy Yanko, Colin Ross, and collaborators like Jennifer Parkin and Tom Shear contributing at different stages in the project’s history.

About Dependent Records

Dependent Records is a German label founded in 1998 in Gelsenkirchen by Stefan Herwig and specialises in dark electronic music, including electronic industrial, EBM and futurepop. Over the years, the label has released work by acts such as VNV Nation, Covenant, Mesh, Velvet Acid Christ and Suicide Commando and, since 2018, operates as part of the SPKR media group.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)