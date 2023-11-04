Flesh Field Presents All New 'voice of the Echo Chamber' Lp

Flesh Field breaks two-decade silence with ‘Voice of the Echo Chamber’ LP – Out now
Out now via Metropolis is the all new album by the legendary industrial act Flesh Field. “Voice of the Echo Chamber” comes 19 years after the band’s latest album “Strain” which was released in 2004.
You can watch the album trailer right here on YouTube, not embeddable unfortunately.
Flesh Field is an American electronic / industrial band formed in 1996 by Ian Ross in Columbus, Ohio, US. Rian Miller joined the band in 1997 to contribute female vocals. The band’s debut album “Viral Extinction” was followed by the highly successful EP “Redemption” in 2000, which marked the big breakthrough for the project. The second album “Belief Control” (2001) became a worldwide success in the electro scene. In 2004, Rian was replaced by another female vocalist, Wendy Yanko for the 2004 album “Strain”. It would be the band’s last album.
In January 2011, Ian Ross pronounced the retirement of Flesh Field as a musical project. Some tracks were released in digital form in the same year, as “Tyranny of the Majority”. Two of the tracks off the digital album were included on some compilations but that was that. Until now that is.
About Flesh Field
On August 24, 2023, Metropolis Records announced a new album from the band along with a 36 second teaser. Flesh Field’s new album “Voice of the Echo Chamber” is out now.
