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Holy Death Temple have released “Someone To Blame“, a new self-released single from the Seattle goth dance punk trio of Bryan Edward, Amy Tung-Barrysmith, and Jon Barrysmith. The one-song release is the follow-up to earlier singles including “Algo-Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Survey Says.”

The new track is presented as the band’s most explicitly political statement so far and tackles power, submission, and fascist imagery. Edward adds: “If you want an S&M-fueled goth club banger, we got you. If you want an intellectual parallel between S&M and the descent into fascism, we also got you.” He also describes the song as “coming from a place of disgust with people that get off on watching ‘less thans’ suffer.”

The cover art reworks the Uncle Sam image with body armor, an ICE-style badge, and a bondage mask.

About Holy Death Temple

Holy Death Temple are a goth dance punk band from Seattle, Washington. The band was formed in 2024 as a side project built around Bryan Edward together with Amy Tung and Jon Barrysmith.

Amy Tung Barrysmith and Jon Barrysmith are also the core members of the Seattle doom duo Year of the Cobra signed to STB Records. Amy Tung Barrysmith also joined Amenra as bassist in 2025.

In 2025 Holy Death Temple launched the singles “Algo-Rhythm Is Gonna Get You”, “Survey Says”, and “Demos”. In 2026 the single “Someone To Blame” was released.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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