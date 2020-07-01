First edition new AD:keY album'Resonanz' launched as ultra limited 2CD set (feat. Collaborations with Schramm, Steril, Armageddon Dildos, Rossi BM, ...)

“Resonanz” is the title of the newest 6th full length studio album (and the follow-up to the 2017 album “Reanimator”) by the Berlin-based duo AD:keY. Andrea and Rene Nowotny reconnect with their mix of strong EBM/bodypop and powerful male and female vocals using both German and English languages.

The first edition of this album is available as a very limited double-CD deluxe digipak with 12 bonus tracks including alternative versions made by AD:keY themselves, plus collaborations with Schramm, Steril, Armageddon Dildos and Rossi BM. You can already check 2 tracks below,

The download edition is available for pre-order via Bandcamp right now while the 2CD set can be pre-ordered via the band’s label, Alfa Matrix.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/resonanz-bonus-tracks-edition">Resonanz (Bonus Tracks Edition) by AD:KEY</a>

