Debut solo album Peter Ulrich re-released on vinyl

“Pathways and Dawns”, the debut solo album from Peter Ulrich sees a re-release on vinyl via Infinite Fog. It’s the first vinyl edition of Peter Ulrich’s debut. Widely known for his past work as drummer/percussionist with legendary Dead Can Dance and contributor to 4AD’s This Mortal Coil, Ulrich here offered driving rhythms and meditative ritual patterns of percussion.

Also included was guitar-work, arrangement and production from Dead Can Dance mastermind Brendan Perry.

The album was recorded in two parts, the first in England in 1990, and the second after a long time break in 1996-97, by Brendan Perry at Dead Can Dance’s Quivvy Church studio in Ireland. The album was released on CD in 1999 on Projekt.

For this vinyl edition the tracks were mastered from the original master takes by Martin Bowes (Attrition).

When it was first released, Side-Line’s reviewer Deranged Psyche wrote this about it: “His first album is a remarkable piece moving on the edge between ethnic and medieval art pop music.”

For those wanting to listen to it on Spotify, the album is not available there.

