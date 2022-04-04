First 7 albums by Canada’s electronic duo Delerium out in a remastered version

The first seven albums by Canadian electronic duo Delerium have been remastered and are now digitally available via Metropolis Records. Limited edition 2xLP white vinyls and CD formats will be released on 6th May.

The titles are “Faces, Forms & Illusions” (1988), “Morpheus” (1989), “Syrophenikan” (1990), “Spiritual Archives” (1991), “Stone Tower” (1991), “Spheres” (1994) and “Spheres II” (1994).

About Delerium

Delerium is a Canadian electronic act that formed in 1987, originally as a side project of the influential industrial music act Front Line Assembly. Throughout the band’s history, their musical style has encompassed a broad range, including dark ethereal ambient trance, voiceless industrial soundscapes, and electronic pop music. They are best known for their worldwide hit “Silence” and for their use of several female guest vocalists on their albums since their 1997 album “Karma”.

Delerium has traditionally been a two-person project, but the only constant member throughout its history has been Bill Leeb. Leeb was an early member of industrial dance pioneers Skinny Puppy, but after he left in 1986 he went on to create his own project, Front Line Assembly with collaborator Michael Balch. Later, the two worked on the side project Delerium and released their first album, “Faces, Forms & Illusions”. After Balch left both Front Line Assembly and Delerium, Leeb worked with Rhys Fulber, and the two released several albums under the Delerium moniker. After the release of “Karma”, Fulber left to pursue other interests, and Leeb teamed up with producer Chris Peterson to release “Poem”.

2003, however, saw the reunion of Leeb and Fulber for the release of “Chimera”, followed by “Nuages du Monde” in 2006.

In contrast to Leeb and collaborators’ other projects, Delerium has included several guest vocalists since the release of Semantic Spaces. These have included mostly women, such as Kristy Thirsk (of Rose Chronicles), Sarah McLachlan, Leigh Nash (of Sixpence None the Richer), Elsieanne Caplette (of Elsiane), Lisa Gerrard (sampled only), Jaël (of Swiss band Lunik), Camille Henderson, Nerina Pallot, Emily Haines (of Metric), Jacqui Hunt (of Single Gun Theory), Isabel Bayrakdarian and Shelley Harland. Other than Leeb, only three males have contributed vocals to a Delerium album: Matthew Sweet (“Daylight”, on Poem), Greg Froese (“Apparition”, on Nuages du Monde), and Michael Logen (“Days Turn into Nights”, on Music Box Opera); in addition, the noted griot Baaba Maal was sampled (“Awakenings, on “Spiritual Archives”).

The Mediæval Bæbes provided the vocal track for, and starred in the video of “Aria”; the vocals are an adapted version of the vocals from “All Turns to Yesterday” on the Bæbes’ “Worldes Blysse” album. They are also featured on two tracks from Delerium’s 2006 album, “Nuages du Monde”.