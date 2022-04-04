Burial Hex – Gauze (Album – Cold Spring Records)
Genre/Influences: Death-Industrial, Horror-Electronics.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Clay Ruby strikes back with a new conceptual piece of music released under The Burial Hex Moniker. “Gauze” has been released after a few collaborative productions.
Content: The sound universe of Burial Hex remains dominated by the fusion between different influences. Industrial sound treatments have been mixed with Minimal-Electronics, field recordings and heavy screams. it creates this familiar horror-sensation which also moves into mystic parts accentuated by Gregorian chants.
+ + + : Burial Hex remains a master when it comes to compose disturbing music. It’s mainly due because of the freaky, obscure atmospheres hanging over the work. The songs move from harsh, Death-Industrial parts to sophisticated, ghost-like passages. “Two Rivers” is a great track in this genre. There also is something authentic running through the work; a more intimate part creating a dark serenity which mainly emerges at “Double Scorpio”. Another attention grabber is the opening piece reflecting sadness created by the cello-like tune.
– – – : Burial Hex has been never an easy going sound experience, but rather a work for initiates.
Conclusion: Burial Hex has released an endless number of works, but “Gauze” sounds as a must have for tormented souls.
Best Songs: “Two Rivers”, “Double Scorpio”, “Lion’s Breath”, “Lost Sailor”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/burial.hex
