Burial Hex – Gauze (Album – Cold Spring Records)

Genre/Influences: Death-Industrial, Horror-Electronics.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Clay Ruby strikes back with a new conceptual piece of music released under The Burial Hex Moniker. “Gauze” has been released after a few collaborative productions.

Content: The sound universe of Burial Hex remains dominated by the fusion between different influences. Industrial sound treatments have been mixed with Minimal-Electronics, field recordings and heavy screams. it creates this familiar horror-sensation which also moves into mystic parts accentuated by Gregorian chants.

+ + + : Burial Hex remains a master when it comes to compose disturbing music. It’s mainly due because of the freaky, obscure atmospheres hanging over the work. The songs move from harsh, Death-Industrial parts to sophisticated, ghost-like passages. “Two Rivers” is a great track in this genre. There also is something authentic running through the work; a more intimate part creating a dark serenity which mainly emerges at “Double Scorpio”. Another attention grabber is the opening piece reflecting sadness created by the cello-like tune.

– – – : Burial Hex has been never an easy going sound experience, but rather a work for initiates.

Conclusion: Burial Hex has released an endless number of works, but “Gauze” sounds as a must have for tormented souls.

Best Songs: “Two Rivers”, “Double Scorpio”, “Lion’s Breath”, “Lost Sailor”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/burial.hex

Label: www.coldspring.co.uk / www.facebook.com/coldspringhq