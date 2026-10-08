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Israeli gothic metal band Fatum Aeternum has rebuilt “P.W.Y.P.” for a streaming release, bringing the track back from their 2012 EP “The Sermon.” The self-released single went out digitally on 25 September 2026.

The new version keeps the original ’80s glam-rooted guitar riff while adding aggressive male vocals, a female counter voice, cello and a full gospel choir. Where the 2012 recording leaned on social commentary, the rebuilt arrangement expands it into a more layered, theatrical gothic sound the band describes as a dark sermon.

“P.W.Y.P.” is the second single in Fatum Aeternum’s renewed run of releases, following the comeback single “As Above, So Below” on 25 August 2026. That single introduced a new six-piece lineup – Steve Gershin, Evelyn Shor Gershin, Dr. Joe, Victor Grassiano, Max Datskovsky and Mark Muzykant – which also plays on “P.W.Y.P.”

The track was recorded at Lodge Studios in Northampton, UK. Denis Saenko handled mixing and mastering, with additional mixing by Gershin; Tayo Olawepo arranged and recorded the choir. The band’s promotional materials cite Lacrimosa, Therion and Haggard as reference points.

“P.W.Y.P.” is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Deezer and SoundCloud.

About Fatum Aeternum

Fatum Aeternum formed in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2006, built around Steve Gershin on mandolin, bass and vocals, alongside Ze’ev Gut on fiddle and vocals and Olga Braverman on flute and vocals. The group’s first full lineup added Ilya Surnin on drums, Dan Yoffe on guitar and Rivka Aizenberg on viola, playing a self-described “renaissance metal” blend of folk and metal.

Braverman left in 2007 and Gut in 2008, staying on as a guest musician as the band shifted toward a heavier, more electrified sound. Gershin considered disbanding the group in 2009 and recorded a memorial album of earlier material instead; Evelyn Shor Gershin joined permanently around the same time, stabilising the lineup. The band re-recorded its debut album “This Dream Is Dead” several times before releasing it on CD in 2011.

On 24 September 2011, Fatum Aeternum played the 12th Children of the Night Gothic Festival in Kyiv, Ukraine, its first show outside Israel, sharing the bill with Waves Under Water and Diary of Dreams. The video for “Apocalypse Now” followed on YouTube in April 2012 and aired on MTV Israel’s “Headbangers Ball” that June. The band self-released the EP “The Sermon” in September 2012, recorded at Lodge Studios in Northampton, UK, and opened for Apoptygma Berzerk the same month before going on hiatus in 2013.

Gershin and Evelyn Shor Gershin rebuilt the lineup with George Falk and Igor May in 2014, releasing the single “One Bastard” that April and the maxi-single “The Pain” later the same year. The EP “The Darkest Hour” followed in 2015, then “Mass Suicide of Human Race” in 2017 and “Singing Songs of Desperation” in 2020.

Fatum Aeternum returned in 2026 after a three-year gap, a pause the band’s own site attributes to health issues within the group. The comeback single “As Above, So Below” arrived on 25 August 2026 with a new six-piece lineup of Gershin, Evelyn Shor Gershin, Dr. Joe, Victor Grassiano, Max Datskovsky and Mark Muzykant. “P.W.Y.P.,” a rebuilt version of the 2012 “The Sermon” track, follows as the second single in that renewed run.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com