Experimental synth pop artist Bekimachine announces debut album ‘Another Atmosphere’

Out on November 18th is the debut album “Another Atmosphere” by the UK based experimental synth pop artist Bekimachine. The album was produced in her home studio and contains 12 tracks. Most of the songs were written live on her Twitch channel and then later mixed by herself off of the stream, talking of a very special approach.

The artwork for each single release prior to the album encompasses the world in which the album is set, and follows Bekimachine’s alter ego “through a vibrant otherworldly universe, with the album artwork tying all these elements together in one setting” and she adds: “This album is inspired by a conceptual futuristic universe where cybernetics are reality.”

In preparation for the album, “Mecha” will be dropping digitally on Friday 28th October, 3 weeks before “Another Atmosphere” gets released. The release will get an album launch show on Saturday 19th November at the Cavendish Arms, Stockwell in London. She will be performing her album in full with support from FHUR, AUW, Infra Violet and Railway Alphabets. You can check out the show details and buy tickets here.

Check out the music video to one of the previous singles, “Crescent” right below.